Vice President Pence Campaigns in PA: AP PA Headlines

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is working on behalf of the Trump administration to make voters feel better about the direction of the country amid a coronavirus pandemic and racial pandemic. Pence traveled on Friday to western Pennsylvania, seeking to sway voters for this fall’s 20 electoral votes that will be bitterly contested.

He began with a listening session with faith and community leaders to hear their concerns following the death of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis. He then talked up the economy at a manufacturing plant 30 miles northeast of Pittsburgh. Pence’s trip to Pennsylvania was part of what is described as the “Great American Comeback Tour.”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is asking the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to intervene in his dispute with legislative Republicans who are trying to end pandemic restrictions he imposed in March to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Republican majorities in the House and Senate, with a few Democrats in support, voted this week to end the state’s emergency disaster declaration that Wolf has used to shut down “non-life-sustaining” businesses. Wolf asked the state’s high court on Friday to uphold the shutdown. The governor also announced he’s loosening restrictions on eight more counties.

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania’s most active shale gas driller has pleaded no contest to environmental crimes over its handling of contamination at a pair of well sites. The state attorney general’s office announced Friday that Range Resources Corp. pleaded no contest in Washington County Court to seven misdemeanor counts. As part of its plea, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company will pay $50,000 in fines and make $100,000 in charitable contributions to a pair of watershed groups. Range has drilled more than 1,500 unconventional gas wells in Pennsylvania. It says it’s taken responsibility for the contamination and has improved its operations.

