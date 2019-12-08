Vice President Pence Returning to PA; AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

Home
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is making another trip to the presidential battleground state of Pennsylvania this year, this time in a campaign swing.Pence will appear Tuesday in Rochester, near Pittsburgh, to speak to a Veterans for Trump group before joining the president later at a rally in Hershey.Pence has already made three trips to Pennsylvania this year to visit manufacturers to make the case for Congress to pass the Trump administration’s rewrite of a trade pact with Canada and Mexico. Pennsylvania is important to Donald Trump’s re-election campaign next year, a state where he scored a surprise win in 2016.

READING (AP) – Officials say a Pennsylvania man has fatally shot himself with a crossbow while he was hunting on his property. The Berks County coroner’s office announced that 75-year-old James Jacobs died on Wednesday. The Reading Eagle reports Jacobs and his son were deer hunting when troopers said he lost his footing, fell and discharged a crossbow into his left side and abdomen. The death was ruled an accident caused by sharp force trauma. It was the second hunting fatality this week in the Berks: A 69-year-old man was killed Tuesday when he fell about 25 feet from a tree stand.

UNDATED (AP) — The debate over criminal justice reform and second chances grew heated Friday when a lifer freed by the Pennsylvania governor remained jailed over a lame-duck prosecutor’s efforts to hold him on a 1992 shoplifting. David Sheppard had served nearly 30 years for his role in a fatal robbery that took the life of a beloved Philadelphia pharmacist. Sheppard was not the gunman, but was serving life for murder before the  pardons board and governor approved his release. Hours before he was to leave prison Friday, outgoing Delaware County District Attorney Katayoun M. Copeland filed the detainer over his failure to show for court in the stolen jeans case.

Features

 

NEW YORK (AP) – Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg says reporters at the news organization need to accept that restrictions come along with their paycheck. Bloomberg News has said its reporters cannot investigate their boss and, to be fair, other Democratic candidates but could still probe the job that President Trump is doing. Bloomberg told CBS News when asked about the policy that “we just have to learn to live with some things.” Some critics say that his comments could intimidate Bloomberg News reporters and make consumers suspicious about what the news organization reports.

 

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah officials say a possible dropped phone resulted in a typo that overvalued a home for almost $1 billion.  And taxpayers may have to pay for the mistake.  The Deseret News reports a house built in 1978 in an unincorporated area of the county was recorded in 2019 tax rolls with a value of more than $987 million. That’s an overestimate of about $543 million in taxable value.

 

Wasatch County Assessor Maureen “Buff” Griffiths told officials last month a staff member may have dropped a phone on a keyboard. Griffiths said the accident has resulted in a countywide overvaluation of more than $6 million.  Griffiths added that the blunder also produced revenue shortfalls in five taxing entities.

 

___

 

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

AP-Scorecard

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final    Dallas  130      New Orleans   84

Final    Indiana            104      New York       103

Final    Philadelphia    141      Cleveland        94

Final    Houston          115      Phoenix           109

Final    Utah    126      Memphis         112

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final    Philadelphia    4          Ottawa            3

Final OT          Vancouver       6          Buffalo            5

Final    Colorado         4          Boston 1

Final    Carolina           6          Minnesota       2

Final    Pittsburgh        5          Detroit 3

Final    Florida 4          Columbus        1

Final    Toronto           5          St. Louis          2

Final    Tampa Bay      7          San Jose          1

Final    Nashville         6          New Jersey      4

Final    Dallas  3          N-Y Islanders 1

Final    Calgary            4          Los Angeles    3

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final    (1)LSU            37        (4)Georgia       10

Final    (2)Ohio St.      34        (10)Wisconsin 21

Final    (3)Clemson      62        (22)Virginia     17

Final OT          (6)Oklahoma   30        (8)Baylor         23

Final    (16)Memphis   29        (21)Cincinnati 24

Final    (19)Boise St.   31        Hawaii 10

Final    (20)Appalachian St.    45        Louisiana-Lafayette    38

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final    (2)Kansas        72        (20)Colorado   58

Final    (3)Maryland    59        Illinois 58

Final    (6)Ohio St.      106      Penn St.           74

Final    (8)Kentucky    83        Fairleigh Dickinson     52

Final    (18)Baylor       63        (12)Arizona     58

Final    (13)Oregon      89        Hawaii 64

Final    (15)Memphis   65        UAB   57

Final    (23)Villanova  78        Saint Joseph’s  66

Final    (24)Butler        76        Florida 62

Final OT          (25)Utah St.    77        Fresno St.        70

___

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Denver            at         Brooklyn         3 p.m.

Atlanta            at         Charlotte         5 p.m.

Chicago           at         Miami  6 p.m.

Toronto           at         Philadelphia    6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers  at         Washington     6 p.m.

Sacramento     at         Dallas  7 p.m.

Oklahoma City            at         Portland          9 p.m.

Minnesota       at         L.A. Lakers     9:30 p.m.

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Anaheim          at         Winnipeg         3 p.m.

San Jose          at         Florida 5 p.m.

Arizona           at         Chicago           7 p.m.

N-Y Rangers   at         Vegas  7 p.m.

Buffalo            at         Edmonton       8 p.m.

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Washington     at         Green Bay       1 p.m.

Detroit at         Minnesota       1 p.m.

Carolina           at         Atlanta            1 p.m.

San Francisco  at         New Orleans   1 p.m.

Cincinnati        at         Cleveland        1 p.m.

Indianapolis    at         Tampa Bay      1 p.m.

Denver            at         Houston          1 p.m.

Miami  at         N-Y Jets          1 p.m.

Baltimore        at         Buffalo            1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at         Jacksonville     4:05 p.m.

Tennessee        at         Oakland          4:25 p.m.

Kansas City     at         New England  4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh        at         Arizona           4:25 p.m.

Seattle at         L.A. Rams       8:20 p.m.

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(7)North Carolina        at         (5)Virginia       4 p.m.

(9)Gonzaga     at         (22)Washington          7 p.m.

Rutgers            at         (11)Michigan St.         7 p.m.

(16)Seton Hall at         Iowa St.          9 p.m.

Clemson          at         (17)Florida St. 2 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal)       at         (19)Dayton      4 p.m.

 

