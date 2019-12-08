Vice President Pence Returning to PA; AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is making another trip to the presidential battleground state of Pennsylvania this year, this time in a campaign swing.Pence will appear Tuesday in Rochester, near Pittsburgh, to speak to a Veterans for Trump group before joining the president later at a rally in Hershey.Pence has already made three trips to Pennsylvania this year to visit manufacturers to make the case for Congress to pass the Trump administration’s rewrite of a trade pact with Canada and Mexico. Pennsylvania is important to Donald Trump’s re-election campaign next year, a state where he scored a surprise win in 2016.

READING (AP) – Officials say a Pennsylvania man has fatally shot himself with a crossbow while he was hunting on his property. The Berks County coroner’s office announced that 75-year-old James Jacobs died on Wednesday. The Reading Eagle reports Jacobs and his son were deer hunting when troopers said he lost his footing, fell and discharged a crossbow into his left side and abdomen. The death was ruled an accident caused by sharp force trauma. It was the second hunting fatality this week in the Berks: A 69-year-old man was killed Tuesday when he fell about 25 feet from a tree stand.

UNDATED (AP) — The debate over criminal justice reform and second chances grew heated Friday when a lifer freed by the Pennsylvania governor remained jailed over a lame-duck prosecutor’s efforts to hold him on a 1992 shoplifting. David Sheppard had served nearly 30 years for his role in a fatal robbery that took the life of a beloved Philadelphia pharmacist. Sheppard was not the gunman, but was serving life for murder before the pardons board and governor approved his release. Hours before he was to leave prison Friday, outgoing Delaware County District Attorney Katayoun M. Copeland filed the detainer over his failure to show for court in the stolen jeans case.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

NEW YORK (AP) – Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg says reporters at the news organization need to accept that restrictions come along with their paycheck. Bloomberg News has said its reporters cannot investigate their boss and, to be fair, other Democratic candidates but could still probe the job that President Trump is doing. Bloomberg told CBS News when asked about the policy that “we just have to learn to live with some things.” Some critics say that his comments could intimidate Bloomberg News reporters and make consumers suspicious about what the news organization reports.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah officials say a possible dropped phone resulted in a typo that overvalued a home for almost $1 billion. And taxpayers may have to pay for the mistake. The Deseret News reports a house built in 1978 in an unincorporated area of the county was recorded in 2019 tax rolls with a value of more than $987 million. That’s an overestimate of about $543 million in taxable value.

Wasatch County Assessor Maureen “Buff” Griffiths told officials last month a staff member may have dropped a phone on a keyboard. Griffiths said the accident has resulted in a countywide overvaluation of more than $6 million. Griffiths added that the blunder also produced revenue shortfalls in five taxing entities.

___

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

AP-Scorecard

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Dallas 130 New Orleans 84

Final Indiana 104 New York 103

Final Philadelphia 141 Cleveland 94

Final Houston 115 Phoenix 109

Final Utah 126 Memphis 112

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 4 Ottawa 3

Final OT Vancouver 6 Buffalo 5

Final Colorado 4 Boston 1

Final Carolina 6 Minnesota 2

Final Pittsburgh 5 Detroit 3

Final Florida 4 Columbus 1

Final Toronto 5 St. Louis 2

Final Tampa Bay 7 San Jose 1

Final Nashville 6 New Jersey 4

Final Dallas 3 N-Y Islanders 1

Final Calgary 4 Los Angeles 3

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final (1)LSU 37 (4)Georgia 10

Final (2)Ohio St. 34 (10)Wisconsin 21

Final (3)Clemson 62 (22)Virginia 17

Final OT (6)Oklahoma 30 (8)Baylor 23

Final (16)Memphis 29 (21)Cincinnati 24

Final (19)Boise St. 31 Hawaii 10

Final (20)Appalachian St. 45 Louisiana-Lafayette 38

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (2)Kansas 72 (20)Colorado 58

Final (3)Maryland 59 Illinois 58

Final (6)Ohio St. 106 Penn St. 74

Final (8)Kentucky 83 Fairleigh Dickinson 52

Final (18)Baylor 63 (12)Arizona 58

Final (13)Oregon 89 Hawaii 64

Final (15)Memphis 65 UAB 57

Final (23)Villanova 78 Saint Joseph’s 66

Final (24)Butler 76 Florida 62

Final OT (25)Utah St. 77 Fresno St. 70

___

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Denver at Brooklyn 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Charlotte 5 p.m.

Chicago at Miami 6 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia 6 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Washington 6 p.m.

Sacramento at Dallas 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Portland 9 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers 9:30 p.m.

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Anaheim at Winnipeg 3 p.m.

San Jose at Florida 5 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago 7 p.m.

N-Y Rangers at Vegas 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Edmonton 8 p.m.

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Washington at Green Bay 1 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota 1 p.m.

Carolina at Atlanta 1 p.m.

San Francisco at New Orleans 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tampa Bay 1 p.m.

Denver at Houston 1 p.m.

Miami at N-Y Jets 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Buffalo 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville 4:05 p.m.

Tennessee at Oakland 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at New England 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams 8:20 p.m.

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(7)North Carolina at (5)Virginia 4 p.m.

(9)Gonzaga at (22)Washington 7 p.m.

Rutgers at (11)Michigan St. 7 p.m.

(16)Seton Hall at Iowa St. 9 p.m.

Clemson at (17)Florida St. 2 p.m.

Saint Mary’s (Cal) at (19)Dayton 4 p.m.

