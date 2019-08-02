Vice President Pence Back in Penna: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 8/2/19

SHADY GROVE, Pa. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is in Pennsylvania again to urge Congress to pass President Donald Trump’s rewrite of a trade pact with Canada and Mexico. Pence toured a crane manufacturing facility in southern Pennsylvania on Thursday, a few miles from the Maryland border, and told hundreds of workers there the pact is a good deal for American manufacturing.

It was Pence’s second visit in two months to the presidential battleground state of Pennsylvania, after he visited a York-based robotics maker in June. The visit comes as House Democrats and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer report progress toward a deal that would clear the way for Congress to approve Trump’s U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Pennsylvania is important to Trump’s re-election campaign next year, a state where he scored a surprise win in 2016’s presidential election.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Officials in Philadelphia have declared a public health emergency due to an ongoing outbreak of Hepatitis A. Health care providers have been directed to help vaccinate those most at risk for infection to stop the outbreak. The health department says the city usually sees between two to six cases of Hepatitis A per year. Since January, the department has been notified of 154 cases.

Hepatitis Type A is an infection of the liver caused by a virus that is spread by the fecal-oral route, either through personal contact or consumption of contaminated food or water. It’s particularly dangerous for older people and those with underlying liver disease. Public bathrooms and hand-washing stations will be deployed in the Kensington neighborhood to combat the outbreak. The spread has been traced in part to human feces on the streets and parks in the area.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Police Department says seven officers whose Facebook posts were flagged in an investigation into offensive and sometimes threatening social media activity have resigned. Last month, the department suspended 13 officers with an intent to fire them after a nonprofit group published the results of a review of personal Facebook posts or comments from officers in Philadelphia and seven other police departments.

The researchers found officers from Arizona to Florida bashing immigrants and Muslims, promoting racist stereotypes, identifying with right-wing militia groups and glorifying police brutality. All of the posts were public. Capt. Sekou Kinebrew tells the Philadelphia Inquirer he can’t say whether the seven who resigned were among those set to be fired. The police officers’ union didn’t comment on the resignations. It previously said it was disappointed the officers would “be terminated without due process.”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Lottery is reporting record highs in revenue and profits, after concerns that it was slumping spurred lawmakers to expand its offerings to the internet and bars. The agency said Thursday it recorded $4.5 billion in sales in the 2018-19 fiscal year, an increase of 7%. Profits were $1.14 billion, an increase of 4.5%.

It paid out $2.9 billion in prizes. The lottery’s profits go to services for the elderly. Gov. Tom Wolf and lawmakers expanded the lottery’s offerings in late 2017 after year-over-year sales shrank, adding online games and monitor games played in bars. The lottery says iLottery games played on a computer, tablet or mobile device sold $381 million, while 91,000 players created online accounts. Keno and virtual sports games totaled almost $47 million in sales.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features



NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News personality Tomi Lahren is apologizing for an offensive tweet directed at Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. Lahren hosts a show on the digital Fox Nation site and is a contributor to the TV network. She wrote on Wednesday about the California senator: “Kamala did you fight for ideals or did you sleep your way to the top with Willie Brown.”

Brown has acknowledged a relationship with Harris in the 1990s when he was speaker of the California Assembly. Harris was California attorney general from 2011 and was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2016. Lahren on Thursday apologized for “a wrong choice of words.”

LOS ANGELES (AP) — What started out as the struggle of an underdog has ended up with the underdog as a top dog. A Christian rap group has been awarded nearly $3 million dollars from Katy Perry and other defendants for swiping the group’s song to make her 2013 hit, “Dark Horse.” The award, of $2.78 million, was awarded by the same Los Angeles jury that ruled Monday that Perry had ripped off the song. The plaintiffs sought nearly $20 million in the case _ but they say they’re happy to get what’s been awarded them. Perry’s attorney says there will be an appeal.

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN poked and prodded for fault lines among Democrats running for president during both nights of debates this week, and that wasn’t to everyone’s liking. The network took a hit on social media and among some critics for baiting candidates and provoking conflict. Drawing out differences in policy prescriptions and records, and seeing how politicians aspiring for the nation’s highest office handle pressure, is precisely the point of a debate, however.

“If we were doing the debate again tomorrow, we would do it exactly the same way,” Sam Feist, CNN’s Washington bureau chief, said Thursday. CNN reached 10.7 million people for Wednesday’s second night of the debate, up 2 million from what a different batch of candidates reached the night before. Both nights were well below what NBC News had for the first round of debates in June. They had one thing in common, though: for both debates, the presence of former Vice President Joe Biden meant for a larger audience.

BRADYS BEND, Pa. (AP) — A cat in western Pennsylvania is bucking stereotypes with its love of swimming. Tissy is an orange Maine Coon who regularly cools off in the family pool in Bradys Bend Township, about 55 miles north of Pittsburgh. Sonny Herr tells the Tribune Review she rescued Tissy as a homeless kitten about five years ago from a parking lot near the county fair.

She says Tissy got curious about water when the kitty was about a year old and started to swim. Tissy’s favorite thing is to swim with Herr’s 9-year-old daughter Taylee. Tissy even wears a floatie around the waist and likes to be snuggled in the pool. The cat also loves bubble baths. According to the Cat Fancier’s Association, many cat breeds enjoy water, including Turkish Angora, American Shorthair, Norwegian Forest Cat and the American Bobtail.

RENO, Nev. (AP) — It originally cost $38.45 from a J.C. Penney’s catalog store. But an unopened copy of an old videogame may end up fetching many, times more than that at an online auction. The game in question is the 1998 cult-classic game “Kid Icarus,” from Nintendo. And Scott Amos of Reno says once he found it in the attic of his childhood home, he figured it might be worth a couple hundred dollars.

But a video game expert at Heritage Auctions says the title is one of the hardest to find _ and could sell for as much as $10,000. Final figures from the auction, set for yesterday, aren’t yet available. Amos says he and his sister are going to split the proceeds.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A woman has pleaded guilty to throwing a sports drink at a Florida congressman who frequently appears on TV supporting President Donald Trump. Federal court records show that 35-year-old Amanda Kondrat’yev pleaded guilty to assault yesterday in Pensacola.

Authorities say Kondrat’yev was part of a group protesting in June outside a town hall meeting attended by U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz. The second-term Republican was leaving a coffee house when a cup struck him in the back. Several witnesses identified Kondrat’yev as the assailant, and the throw was caught on video. Kondrat’yev faces up to a year in prison at her Oct. 17 sentencing..

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — J.T. Realmuto hit a three-run homer and fell a triple shy of the cycle, Cesar Hernandez and Roman Quinn also went deep, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Francisco Giants 10-2. Jake Arrieta pitched two-hit ball into the fifth but was pulled after 71 pitches because of a bone spur in his right elbow. He allowed two runs _ one earned _ and four hits, striking out five in four-plus innings. Jose Alvarez and three relievers tossed five scoreless innings.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app. The Phils host the White Sox today at 6:30pm. When the Phils are on the air, WKOK.com and the app, the remainer of the WKOK Late Day News Roundup and CBS Sportsradio.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

Final Miami 5 Minnesota 4, 12 Innings

Final N-Y Mets 4 Chi White Sox 0

Final Oakland 5 Milwaukee 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Toronto 11 Baltimore 2

Final Houston 7 Cleveland 1

Final Tampa Bay 9 Boston 4

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 10 San Francisco 2

Final St. Louis 8 Chi Cubs 0

Final Atlanta 4 Cincinnati 1, 7 Innings

Final L-A Dodgers 8 San Diego 2

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Connecticut 68 Phoenix 62

Final Dallas 87 N-Y Liberty 64

Final L.A. Sparks 76 Las Vegas 68

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON

Final Baltimore 17 Chicago 16

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

INTERLEAGUE

Chi White Sox at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto at Baltimore 7:05 p.m.

Boston at N-Y Yankees 7:05 p.m.

L-A Angels at Cleveland 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Milwaukee at Chi Cubs 2:20 p.m.

N-Y Mets at Pittsburgh 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado 8:40 p.m.

Washington at Arizona 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at L-A Dodgers 10:10 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Washington at Seattle 10:00 p.m.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON

Final Baltimore 17 Chicago 16

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved