Vice President of Danville school board resigns

DANVILLE – Another vacancy in the leadership of the Danville Area School District, this time on the school board. The district is between superintendents, and now school board vice president Erin Ross has resigned, effectively immediately. According to school board president Kevin Brouse, Ross said in a letter, the decision is best for her family at this time.

Brouse says current board member Josh Seidel has been named the interim school board VP. Seidel will also take Ross’ spot on the board’s negotiation committee. Brouse says advertisements for the vacant spot will be published in the next day or so.

Ross’ departure is the second big vacancy for the district in three months. The district parted ways with former Superintendent Jason Bendle in March after he held the position for just 14 months. Dr. Ricki Boyle is currently serving as interim, as that search continues.