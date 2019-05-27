Volunteer Fire Calls: Milton house fire, and PPL fire in Sunbury

Some emergency calls for volunteers in The Valley Sunday

UNDATED – There were several fire calls in The Valley Sunday night.

The Milton fire department put out a house fire about 11 o’clock Sunday night. They say the fire fight was slowed by an accumulation of stored items in the home in the 500 block of Mahoning Street. The fire was centered in a second floor bedroom and in a Fire Wire report the fire company reports that they were able to stop the blaze from extending.

There were injuries, a volunteer fire fighter and a resident of the home were both taken to the hospital—further details on that no available. Responding companies included Milton, Turbot Township, Lewisburg, White Deer Township ambulance, Mifflinburg, and Northumberland volunteers. Fire police and Milton police also assisted.