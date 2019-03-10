Veteran’s Organizations in Snyder receive funding

HARRISBURG — The state’s Veterans Trust Fund for granting two local Veterans’ organizations funding. The Snyder County and Union County Office of Veterans Affairs will each receive $40,000 to support homeless veterans and provide emergency assistance.

The VTF funding comes from the collection of a $3 donation made by Pennsylvanians who voluntarily make a donation when they apply for or renew their driver’s license, photo ID, or a motor vehicle registration. The VTF also receives proceeds from the sale of the “Honoring Our Veterans” license plate, and private donations.