Veterans honored in Union County; several events scheduled around the Valley

MIFFLINBURG– A large crowd gathered to honor veterans this weekend in Mifflinburg. The annual Veteran’s Ceremony was held at the World War 2 Honor Roll Memorial at the community park on Saturday. Retired Air Force Colonel Ben Leitzel was the featured speaker and talked about serving.

“Our armed forces must conduct more honorably following the laws of armed conflict and only striking legitimate military targets while avoiding civilians and unnecessary subjects,” Leitzel said.

The All Veteran Group parachute team started the ceremony, flying in overhead and landing at the memorial. The Shikellamy Junior ROTC presented the colors and Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, and Cub Scouts led the Pledge of Allegiance. As part of the observance, money, and items were collected for the Hollidaysburg Veterans’ Home. Singers from the Church of the Nazarene provided music as well.

Around the Valley, several other events honoring veterans are taking place. The American Legion Post 44 in Northumberland is holding a Veterans Day service at Riverview Cemetery at 1 p.m. Sunday. Officers of the post will speak and pay tribute to our nation’s veterans.

A drive-through veterans appreciation event is also taking place on Monday at the Susquehanna Valley Mall. Organized by the Office of State Representative Lynda Schlegel Culver, the event will include gift bags, state and local elected officials, and live music. It will take place at the mall from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and more information can be found at www.repculver.com.