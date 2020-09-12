Veterans Assistance Program at the Northumberland American Legion

American Legion Post 44 is hosting a veterans assistance expert and program at the Legion in Northumberland this Sunday and Monday. Dick Simpson, a former Commander at Post 44, and a Pennsylvania American Legion District Commander, said, Michelle Ladd, co-founder, National Veteran’s Resource will speak, offer education and discuss veterans issues including benefits, PTSD, addiction and suicide.

All veterans and family members are invited. Call Simpson at 570-847-1974 for more information. She’ll be there Sunday 3-5pm, and Monday 6:30pm to 8pm.