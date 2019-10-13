Verdict overturned after Eagles game incident: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 10/13/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania appeals court is overturning a jury verdict against the Philadelphia Eagles, saying the football team isn’t liable for injuries suffered by a fan wearing a Troy Aikman jersey who was jumped in a stadium bathroom. Superior Court on Friday threw out the decision that had granted $700,000 to Patrick Pearson, who walks with a limp because of the December 2014 attack during the Eagles-Cowboys game at Lincoln Financial Field.

The decision says property owners aren’t liable for harm to their invited visitors from criminal actions by third parties unless the property owners have voluntarily agreed to protect them. An Eagles’ lawyer declined comment. A lawyer for another defendant, security firm Executive Services Management, says it paid a portion of the award to Pearson last year.

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says his administration has rejected a proposed 120-mile long natural gas pipeline that would start in Pennsylvania and end in New Jersey. Murphy on Friday tweeted a copy of the Department of Environmental Protection’s permit denial letter to the PennEast Pipeline Company. The firm won federal approval for the project last year, but has suffered some setbacks lately.

The state’s rejection of wetlands and other permits comes after a ruling last month by a federal court that said PennEast couldn’t use eminent domain to acquire 42 properties owned by the state and preserved for open space. PennEast spokeswoman Pat Kornick says the company is confident that legal issues will be resolved favorably and that the company is committed to the project.

NEW YORK (AP) — Jane Fonda was arrested at the U.S. Capitol on Friday while peacefully protesting climate change. The actress and activist was handcuffed on the east side steps and escorted into a police vehicle. Video of the arrest circulated online. Fonda was one of 16 people arrested for unlawfully protesting and was charged with “crowding, obstructing or incommoding.” She was released hours later.

Thursday, the actress vowed to join Friday protests at the Capitol “inspired and emboldened by the incredible movement our youth have created.” Ira Arlook, of the group Fire Drill Fridays, confirmed that Fonda was arrested at the inaugural demonstration Friday. Before her arrest, Fonda in a speech called climate change “a collective crisis that demands collective action now.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows: ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Reps. Jim Himes, D-Conn., and Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y. NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.; Rep. Eliot Engel, D-N.Y.; former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Defense Secretary Mark Esper; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; Sen. Ted Cruz. CNN’s “State of the Union” — Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana; former Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio; Rep. Anthony Brown, D-Md. “Fox News Sunday” — Esper; Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Jennifer Aniston, Mariah Carey, Brie Larson, Awkwafina and Chaka Khan are being celebrated for their charitable endeavors and contributions to the entertainment industry at a women’s event in Beverly Hills. The 11th annual Variety Power of Women luncheon held Friday boasted an A-list roster of honorees and presenters including Ellen DeGeneres, Natalie Portman and Ryan Murphy.

Aniston says she never actually thought about herself as powerful, but has been reconsidering that and her own platform in the past two years since the rise of #MeToo and the rebalancing of the scales in the entertainment industry. The event was tamer than in years past when celebrities used their platforms to talk about everything from politics and the patriarchy to Harvey Weinstein.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final N-Y Yankees 7 Houston 0

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Washington 3 St. Louis 1

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PRESEASON

Final Brooklyn 91 L.A. Lakers 77

Final Phoenix 134 Portland 118

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Edmonton 4 N-Y Rangers 1

Final Ottawa 4 Tampa Bay 2

Final Los Angeles 7 Nashville 4

Final Boston 3 New Jersey 0

Final Columbus 3 Carolina 2

Final OT Winnipeg 3 Chicago 2

Final Toronto 5 Detroit 2

Final Montreal 6 St. Louis 3

Final SO N-Y Islanders 3 Florida 2

Final Washington 4 Dallas 1

Final Pittsburgh 7 Minnesota 4

Final OT Colorado 3 Arizona 2

Final SO Vancouver 3 Philadelphia 2

Final Vegas 6 Calgary 2

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final Temple 30 (23)Memphis 28

Final (6)Oklahoma 34 (11)Texas 27

Final (16)Michigan 42 Illinois 25

Final South Carolina 20 (3)Georgia 17

Final (2)Clemson 45 Florida St. 14

Final (25)Cincinnati 38 Houston 23

Final (8)Wisconsin 38 Michigan St. 0

Final (18)Arizona St. 38 Washington St. 34

Final (1)Alabama 47 (24)Texas A&M 28

Final (22)Baylor 33 Texas Tech 30

Final Louisville 62 (19)Wake Forest 59

Final (10)Penn St. 17 (17)Iowa 12

Final (9)Notre Dame 30 Southern Cal 27

Final (15)Utah 52 Oregon St. 7

Final (5)LSU 42 (7)Florida 28

Final (14)Boise St. 59 Hawaii 37

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

N-Y Yankees at Houston 8:08 p.m.

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PRESEASON

Cleveland at Boston 3 p.m.

Melbourne United at L.A. Clippers 3:30 p.m.

New Orleans at San Antonio 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando 6 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington 6 p.m.

Maccabi Haifa at Minnesota 8 p.m.

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Pittsburgh at Winnipeg 7 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles 10 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose 10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Carolina at Tampa Bay 9:30 a.m.

Houston at Kansas City 1 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Jacksonville 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota 1 p.m.

Washington at Miami 1 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at N-Y Jets 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Denver 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers 8:20 p.m.

___

Sunday

NFLFootball on WKOK: 13 – Carolina at Tampa Bay in London – 9:00 am 13 – Pittsburgh at LA Chargers – 7:30 pm

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Chargers on 100.9 The Valley 6:20pm

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Viking on Eagle 107 noon

Monday

NFL football on WKOK: Detroit at Green Bay 7:30pm

High School football: Muncy 54, Columbia-Montour 28

.

