MIDDLEBURG – A vehicle has been reported stolen from the Middleburg Auction Barn. Middleburg Police tell us the incident was reported at 4 p.m. Friday. Middleburg officers say a 1989 Ford Red and Tan F-150 with a Sunoco bumper sticker on the rear bumper was stolen. Middleburg Police are still investigating, and anyone with information is asked to contact them at 570-837-0321.