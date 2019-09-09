Vaping may have contributed to Bloomsburg University student being hospitalized

BLOOMSBURG – The ongoing vaping epidemic may be to blame for a Bloomsburg University student who is now fighting for his life. WNEP reports the parents of 19-year-old Kevin Boclair say their son had an asthma attack three weeks ago. Now doctors say a vaping habit has him fighting for his life. According to WNEP, Boclair is now on life support at a Philadelphia area hospital.

Bloomsburg students tell WNEP they often see other students vaping on campus. In a statement to WKOK, the university says its thoughts are with Kevin and his family through this trying time and the university community is hoping for a speedy recovery.