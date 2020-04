SHAMOKIN – Police in Shamokin are looking for some vandals who spray painted graffiti in the Shamokin Cemetery. The Daily Item reports that spray paint was found on walkways and on a mausoleum in the cemetery. Members of the cemetery board discovered the damage Saturday morning.

Police are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact Shamokin Police at (570) 648-5708. A total cost of damages is not known at this time.