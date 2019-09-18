DANVILLE– Danville Police are loking for vandals who damaged the Washies Playground and Kidsville last weekend. The suspects are described as two youths and one was wearing red shorts. Police say the suspects spray-painted playground equipment, sidewalks, and the basketball court with obscene gestures. The playground was just recently refurbished as an Eagle Scout project. Anyone with information is asked to call Danville Police.
Danville police seek clues: Vandalism at a Montour County playground
| September 18, 2019 |