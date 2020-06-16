Valley YMCAs beginning phased reopening

SUNBURY – All branches of the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA has opened its doors– with limitations because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a release, the Y says all branches reopened Monday and exercise classes will resume Monday, June 29. Each branch is creating environments allowing for social distancing, they are enhancing facility cleanliness, and increasing the number of health and safety stations.

Members are also encouraged to come already dressed to workout, social distance, and use face coverings when entering and exiting and in common areas. Members are being asked to bring their own workout towels, yoga/stretching mats, lock for a locker and water as well as sign a release waiver.

The Y says branch hours will be reduced and special times have been dedicated for seniors 62 and older and for other individuals at high risk. More information at www.gsvymca.org