Valley waterway in running for DCNR PA River of the Year

HARRISBURG – A Valley waterway is in the running for the 2020 Pennsylvania River of the Year. In a release, the state DCNR announced Buffalo Creek is one of five nominees for the award. The others are Brandywine Creek, Connoquesnessing Creek, Lackawanna River, and Ohio River. The creek forms north of the Laurelton/Hartleton region, travels near Mifflinburg to Lewisburg. a

The DCNR says nominations are based on each waterway’s conservation needs and successes, as well as celebration plans if it wins the award. The public can vote for their nominee online through Friday, January 17. We have that link posted here.