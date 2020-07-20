Valley veterans celebrate significant birthdays

NORTHUMBERLAND – Nottingham Village was the site of a very special celebration over the weekend. Joe Diblin and Dave Simington both celebrated birthdays, with friends gathering, and a drive by parade.

Joe Diblin, who is a Word War 2 fighter pilot, spoke about what it takes to reach 103 years old, “By exercise, and proper food and lay off of the alcohol.”

David Simington, who was celebrating his 101st birthday gave the young people of 2020 some sage advice, “Stay home at night and study. Education is going to be the salvation of this country.”

Joe Diblin officially turns 103 on Monday, David Simington celebrated his birthday earlier in the month.