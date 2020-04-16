Valley universities still deciding on fall in-person classes

UNDATED – Will colleges be able to meet on campus, and in the classroom this fall? Valley universities says it’s still too soon to decide if students will return to their campuses for fall semester. This comes after reports of other universities across the U.S. saying they’ll hold all classes online during their fall semesters.

In a release, Bucknell University says there is no way of knowing when the country will be returning to business as usual. Bucknell says it is closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic, and the health and safety of the community remains its top priority.

Bloomsburg University concurred, saying it’s too early to know what will happen next fall, but there are multiple scenarios for which they are planning.

Susquehanna University has yet to announce how they’ll do school this fall.

Meanwhile, Penn State has extending virtual learning into its summer sessions, with possible late summer transition back to on-campus and classroom learning.