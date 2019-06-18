Valley United Way receives $3,800 to FCFP

SUNBURY – The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way is announcing it has received a $3,800 grant from the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania. The grant will support those in the ALICE category in Union County. ALICE stands for Asset Limited Income constrained Employed; it refers to people who make too much money to qualify for benefits but too little money to make ends meet.

The grant will provide funds to purchase items needed to begin a job, and pay a bill that comes due before a person receives a first paycheck on a new job, and car repairs. Grants from the FCFP are made by donors who have contributed to variety of funds since 1916. This year, $20,000 was awarded to sic different organizations.