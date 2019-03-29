Valley United Way raises over $1 million for second straight year

SUNBURY – The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way raised over $1 million for the second straight year…United Way leaders made this and other big announcements during their annual meeting Thursday.

Valley United Way President and CEO Joanne Troutman, “On some levels, its just incredibly exciting, but its what we need to do. Big dreams require big dollars, and we’re just really grateful that we have an entire community behind us to make that happen.”

The United Way is also celebrating a productive first year since merging with the Lower Anthracite United Way, which gained the organization four community partners and many more donors. Troutman also announced the organization has already established after school programs in the Mount Carmel Area and Shamokin Area School Districts.

“It has been incredible. The lower anthracite region has welcomed us with open arms. The community partners have been so appreciative of the support we’ve provided them and we’ve been so appreciative of their partnership. We’re eager to move into the next year, continue to evaluate needs, and make sure we’re building infrastructure in the lower anthracite region,” Troutman said.

The United Way also handed out awards to its community partners. See that full list at below.

2019 Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way award winners: