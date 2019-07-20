GSVUW hosting third annual Beck Back-To-School Block Party

Beck Back-To-School Block Party coming up

SUNBURY – No, most Valley children aren’t ready to go back to school yet, but a back to school party is coming up. The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way is hosting their third annual “Beck Back-To-School Block Party” Tuesday, July 23. It will be held from 12-3 p.m. at the Grace Beck Elementary School playground in Sunbury.

The event is safari themed, and there will be free food, music, games, kids’ activities, and more. All families will also be allowed to fill a bag with free produce provided by Dressler’s Farm and Whispering Pines. In addition, attendees will be provided with free “Live United” t-shirts, while supplies last. All activities are provided by Valley businesses.