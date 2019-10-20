Valley United Way holding juuling presentations

SUNBURY – Vaping concerns continue to increase nationally and locally, especially when it comes to teenagers. To continue education about the epidemic, the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way is holding two presentations later this month.

The first will take place Tuesday, October 22 at the Midd-West High School auditorium. The second is the following Tuesday, October 29 at the Mount Carmel High School auditorium.

Joanne Troutman is the President/CEO of the Valley United Way, “Evangelical Community Hospital is coming to present information about that. We will have a panel, and we will be focusing a lot on the recent medical news related to vaping.”

Each presentation will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Troutman says there will be plenty of resources and exhibits as well, “Parents, grandparents, community members, and come and see what these look like. There’s hoodies now that you can get a vape with a hoodie. We’ll also have hiding-in-plain-sight mock teen bedrooms so parents and grandparents and guardians can see how kids might be hiding drug paraphernalia.”

