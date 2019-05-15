Valley United Way Diaper Drive underway

SUNBURY – The Local Vision program, which is part of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, is holding their first ever diaper drive. Organizers tell us the drive is going well so far, but they are looking for more donations. Anyone looking to donate can buy a new pack of diapers and drop them off in a “blue barrel” at various locations.

Those locations are:

UNB, Mt. Carmel

Mount Carmel Public Library

Custom Care Pharmacy, Milton

YMCA, Milton

Custom Care Pharmacy, Sunbury

Herr Memorial Library, Mifflinburg

The Miller Center, Lewisburg

Middle Creek Area Community Center, Beaver Springs

Matthew’s Episcopal Church, Sunbury

Lingle’s, Watsontown

The Community Services Center, Lewisburg

You can see the complete list at WKOK.com.