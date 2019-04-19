Valley United Way ‘Day of Action’ coming up to benefit nonprofits

SUNBURY – Volunteers around the Valley will soon be giving a big boost to area nonprofit sites to keep them beautiful and in good condition. The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way’s ‘Day of Action’ is coming up April 26th.

Randy Shroyer is the Day of Action Committee Coordinator. He says the day is set to help nonprofits with budget issues keeping up with various maintenance projects, “So things like lawn care, that room that needs painted, those trees that need trimmed, they really don’t have the budget to pay for that. So this is an opportunity for people in the community to do those types of things for nonprofits.”

United Way officials say over 400 volunteers have signed up so far, and they are still taking anyone else interested in helping out. Valley United Way President/CEO Joanne Troutman, “Every organization does things a little bit differently. People either do a full day or a half day. It’s everything from painting, and mulching, to organizational projects. It’s a really good opportunity also for our volunteers to become familiar with agencies or causes they really didn’t know existed.”

Hear more about the ‘Day of Action’ on the WKOK Podcast page. More info at www.gsvuw.org.