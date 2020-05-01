Valley United Way, Chamber, National Beef hosting milk distribution this Monday

SHAMOKIN DAM – Another chance is coming for Valley residents in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and GSV Chamber of Commerce are teaming up with National Beef, hosting a free milk distribution next Monday. It’ll be held from 2-6 p.m. at the old K-Mart parking lot in Shamokin Dam.

One of the organizers, Micah Minor, General Manager of National Beef in Hummels Wharf said the giveaway will be held drive-thru style, and people in each vehicle receiving two gallons of milk and some other goodies while supplies last. Organizers are asking participants to enter and exit at the traffic signal on Route 15.