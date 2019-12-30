Valley United Way almost at capital campaign goal

SUNBURY – The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way is getting closer to reaching its $1.2 million capital campaign goal, but they are still looking for funding, two months from its deadline. Valley United Way President and CEO Joanne Troutman says the organization has raised around $900,000 so far.

Troutman says some past donors have come back are excited about the United Way’s work, but, “We’re always concerned about unrestricted dollars. That’s a challenge for every nonprofit. Those are the dollars that go to where the community and where those agencies need it the most, so that’s the real critical piece.”

Troutman says funds raised from the annual campaign are used for specific restrictive collective impact projects. Funding is also used for grants allocated by the United Way every year.

Troutman says reaching the goal is especially important this year because of huge, sudden closures at Wood-Mode and UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury, “Organizations like ours, CASA, the Central Susquehanna Valley Remediation Center, the libraries in the community, community action agencies…I don’t think people understand how critical those agencies are, and it only becomes really evident when those negative things occur, how important it is for those agencies to exist.”

If you’d like to donate, you can do so online at gsvuw.org or call 570-988-0993. You can also follow and like the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way on social media.