SUNBURY – The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for our region.

AccuWeather Meterologist Steve Travis says periods of rain and a thunderstorm are expected to arrive today in the late morning hours and continue through tomorrow morning. We could see anywhere from an inch of rain or more and possibly some thunderstorms. It’s expected that the rain will cause only flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. The Susquehanna River should stay well within its banks.