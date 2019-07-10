Valley State Senator John Gordner disappointed at Gov’s veto

HARRISBURG – Valley state senator John Gornder (R-27th, Berwick) said he was disappointed in Governor Tom Wolf’s veto of an election reform bill that would have funded new election machines in Pennsylvania. Senator Gordner says his bill had funding for more secure voting systems, would have barred straight party voting, and had other needed reforms.

Listen to WKOK’s On The Mark with Sen. Gordner, here.

Sen. Gordner said the governor was pressured by national democrats to veto a measure that would have helped third party candidates and others on the ballot, “People look in each and every office, and also allows minor parties and independent folks to have a chance, and that’s absolutely the reason he vetoed it. Eric Holder and other folks that are prominent in national Democratic politics lit up the lines saying that would hurt Democrats in 2020.”

On WKOK’s On The Mark Monday, Senator Gornder talked about other topics, saying the state’s new budget reflects the state’s booming economy, with budget surplus, $300 million added into the state’s rainy day fund and increased funding for schools.

He lamented the AP and other media ‘fake news’ coverage of the ‘General Assistance funding argument saying the media failed to report that the program was curtailed years ago, and had only a brief restart under Gov. Wolf, “Every single Associated Press article referred to it as a ‘decades old’ program. We eliminated this program in 2011.”

Sen. Gordner also said he would support a reasonable minimum wage increase. He was on Monday’s On The Mark and you can hear his interview on the WKOK Podcast Page.