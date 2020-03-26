Valley state police barracks take more calls for possible non-complying businesses

MILTON – The Valley’s state police barracks dealt with more calls lately about area businesses possibly not complying with Governor Tom Wolf’s order to shutdown.

According to Milton state police, troopers there fielded one call, while Selinsgrove troopers took four calls and Stonington troopers took two calls. Those calls were taken as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Troopers tell us no charges were filed for any of those cases. They say those businesses reported were either given a warning or deemed to have the right to remain open.