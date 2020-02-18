Valley scout leaders say local chapters won’t be affected by bankruptcy

SUNBURY – Local scout leaders say not to worry about the future of scouting in the Valley…this after the Boy Scouts of America filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy over sexual abuse lawsuits.
Dennis Dugan, executive of the Susquehanna Council, tells us his council’s meetings, activities, events, and other scouting programs will take place as normal. He says local councils are separate and distinct from the national organization.
Columbia-Montour Council Scout Executive/CEO Paul B. Knox tells The Daily Item his council is strong and its programs will continue. Knox also says the news isn’t a surprise because it’s been a possibility reported before.
Here is the complete news release:
|Dear Scouting Community,
Today, the national organization of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to achieve two key objectives: equitably compensate victims who were harmed during their time in Scouting and continue to carry out Scouting’s mission for years to come.
I want to highlight important points that are most relevant to the Susquehanna Council:
While we do not anticipate the national organization’s bankruptcy filing will have any direct impact on the local Scouting experience or your involvement with our Council, I understand you may still have questions about these issues and things you will see in the news. To that end, the national organization has established a dedicated restructuring website, www.BSArestructuring.org.
This site includes a helpful Resources page, where you will find a short video explaining what Chapter 11 means for Scouting, as well as a FAQ. The site’s Milestones page will be your best source for the latest updates throughout this process.
If you have any questions about local Scouting, you can always feel free to reach out directly to me or your usual contact within our Council.
Through your engagement and dedication to Scouting, the Susquehanna Council will continue to bring adventures, values and lifelong benefits to youth and our communities for generations to come. Thank you for your trust and support as we continue this important mission.
Yours in Scouting,