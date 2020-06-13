Valley schools figuring how to comply with HS sports guidelines

UNDATED – Athletic directors across the Valley are now knee-deep trying to figure out how to comply with Governor Tom Wolf’s newly released guidelines for high school sports. The guidelines were released Wednesday.

The governor says public and private K-12 PIAA schools in yellow and green phase counties can start voluntary summer workouts after they develop a safety plan which is in compliance with the state the Department of Education. The workouts can start next month.

Some athletic directors, including Shikellamy’s Tim Foor and Warrior Run’s Nate Butler say they are finalizing plans to be submitted for board approval in the coming weeks. They say it would affect summer workouts only. The governor said coaches should wear masks, athletes should be screened and follow safe hygiene and social distancing practices.

The biggest questions remains if spectators will be allowed at fall sports games starting this year. Wednesday, Governor Wolf said gatherings are limited to 25 in yellow counties and 250 or 50% capacity of a venue, in green counties. The AD’s said the guidance for fall, winter and spring seasons may be updated as time goes on. Both Butler and Foor say it’s hard to know now if there will be spectators, but they’re still hopeful that aspect of the sporting events can happen.