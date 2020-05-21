Valley restaurant owners react to 60-page CDC guidelines to reopen

SUNBURY – Last weekend, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quietly released a new 60-page set of guidelines for places like restaurants, bars, and schools to reopen safely when allowed. Restaurant owners in the Valley are giving us their reaction as to how they’ll try to comply when our area moves to the green phase. Brian Pope is owner of The Edison Restaurant in Sunbury.

He says there’s a lot of emphasis on expanding outdoor seating, and those plans are in the works at his establishment, “Right on the sidewalk with guide rails, we are even looking at possibly, little personal greenhouses that could be sat outside and people could sit inside to eat.”

Pope says employees, about 14 when fully reopened, would be temperature screened, masked, wear gloves, and practice social distancing.

Rick Schuck, owner of Bot’s Tavern in Selinsgrove, says the borough of Selinsgrove is allowing his establishment to expand outdoor seating as well, “We have a rear patio, but the borough granted us permission to place some outdoor seating in the front of our building, which will offset some of the seating capacity that we are going to lose interiorly because we are going to have to eliminate some indoor seating.”

Schuck says employees would also be masked, wear gloves, and be temperature screened. The CDC guidelines also include recommendations to use disposable supplies for customers and offers other suggestions for inside seating. More on that in a future story.