Valley Restaurant/bar owners frustrated with latest mandates

UNDATED – Frustration is growing among Valley restaurant and bar owners now that alcohol sales must end by 10 p.m. each night beginning September 21. It’s part of new regulations announced earlier this week by Governor Tom Wolf. They also say restaurants and bars must self-certify to safety precautions in order to increase their businesses to 50% indoor capacity September 21 as well. Braden Klinger is the Owner of Bull Run Tap House in Lewisburg:

We were made to believe things were moving in the right direction and then you read the last sentence that says all alcohol sales must cease and desist at 10:00 where we don’t even close the full restaurant until 11:00 on Fridays and Saturdays,” Klinger said.

The state DCED told WKOK this week the no alcohol after 10 p.m. rule affects all restaurants – regardless whether they choose to self-certify or not. Klinger says he’s still weighing his options whether he’ll self-certify. Klinger says he’s also frustrated by the alcohol rule because it targets college students, and Bucknell University students make up a big part of his establishment’s business.

Tom Mertz is the owner of Penn’s Tavern between Sunbury and Herndon. He says his business won’t be as affected, but understands the frustration toward the newest alcohol restriction:

“It just seems that there is one thing he has to put in there to make it miserable for the restaurants and taverns. It’s like anything else- you are controlled by the liquor control board. It is frustrating that they are controlling how you do business and it seems that they like to have their say about everything that comes down the pike,” Mertz said.

Mertz says he’ll self-certify his establishment, and moving to 50% indoor capacity will help, especially when the weather starts getting cooler. The governor says any restaurants who wish to self-certify in order to move to 50% capacity need to apply by October 5.