Valley residents stopping by free drive-thru flu shot clinic at mall

MONROE TOWNSHIP – A fair number of Valley residents took advantage of a free drive-thru flu shot clinic Wednesday at the Susquehanna Valley Mall. The clinic was made possible through a collaboration with Family Practice Center, the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, State Representative Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108th, Sunbury), and the mall.

During WKOK’s live broadcast at the mall, Representative Culver says flu shot resources were easier to access this year and it’s a good time to get a flu shot, “Normally they would be at the Bloomsburg Fair giving these shots, so they had the shots. I just heard they’ve had some of their first cases of the flu in the Valley, so its earlier here than normal.”

Geisinger and the soon-to-be-fully open Family Practice Center’s health and wellness teams provided the clinic, which was the first ever drive-thru event in the community.

Emily Dale, Geisinger Health Plan Wellness Specialist says getting a flu shot is extra important during the COVID-19 pandemic, “It’s really important to make sure we’re not having both of the virus strains in our body at the same time. So we have the flu vaccination, we know it’s safe and effective, so its super important to be able to get that to protect ourselves.”

Another public flu-shot drive thru will take place Saturday and Sunday, October 3 & 4 at Geisinger Hughes Center North, along Woodbine Line near Danville. It’ll be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days. Geisinger primary care and pediatric offices are also offering flu shots during regular office hours with many locations open until 7 p.m. Geisinger Pharmacy locations offer flu shots as well for those age nine and older any day of the week with no appointment necessary.