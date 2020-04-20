Thousands gather for ‘reopen businesses’ rally in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – Several hundred people with trucks, RVs and more, have gathered in Harrisburg demanding Pennsylvania businesses to be reopened…Valley State Senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick) says that was the scene as of 10:30 a.m. Monday. He says people are honking horns and displaying lots of signs and red, white and blue.

The rally on PA’s State Capitol was organized by several group including one called ‘ReOpen PA,’ which in part, believes businesses have been shut down unconstitutionally, and that the governor has been too unwavering in the shutdown.

Friday, Governor Tom Wolf announced the guidelines to reopen the state gradually, but he did not lay out a timeframe or a specific plan. He and Sec. of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will meet with the media at 12:30 p.m. today. Listen on WKOK, WKOK.com and the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation App.