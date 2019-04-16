Valley resident shares eye witness account of Notre Dame fire

PARIS – A Valley resident currently on vacation in France witnessed the devastating fire at the historic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris Monday.

Kay Trick of New Berlin says, while headed to her hotel, she and her travel group had just passed the cathedral about 20 minutes before the fire, “And then we walked across the street catty-corner from our hotel, and we were at an outdoor restaurant. The gentleman who was waiting on us said, ‘Oh, we have a fire. Oh, it’s the cathedral.’ And we were freaking out.”

Trick also says she and her group had just visited the cathedral Thursday and she experienced raw emotions after witnessing the fire, “I started to cry, and you looked around at other people, everybody just had their phones up in the air, and just gasped, and wondered, ‘Are they gonna be able to get it out? What’s gonna happen?’ We could hear all the police sirens. We were shocked. There were probably about a thousand of us standing on one street corner, and some people were down on their knees, and were singing.”

Media reports say the fire was finally extinguished Tuesday morning. Only one injury to a firefighter was reported. The cause remains unclear, but officials do not suspect terrorism or arson. Authorities say the cathedral’s famed “Great Organ” has also remained intact. Some artifacts and relics were saved, including the Crown of Christ, said to be the crown of thorns worn by Christ at his crucifixion.