Valley railroad project awarded state funding

HARRISBURG — A Valley railroad project is one of 27 rail freight improvement projects receiving funding from the Wolf Administration. PennDOT says the Union County Industrial Railroad has been awarded over $253,000 to construct a 1,700-foot siding and two turnouts to increase capacity and efficiency.

Other surrounding area projects are also receiving funding, including:

Nittany and Bald Eagle, Clinton County – $309,880 to construct a 500-foot double-ended side track to increase capacity and efficiency

John Savoy and Son Inc., Lycoming County – $204,835 to construct a new rail siding and unloading dock to enable new rail service

Lycoming Valley Railroad Company, Lycoming County – $531, 727 to rehabilitate approximately 3.5 miles of track by replacing ties and surfacing track.

The Wolf Administration says investing in these projects will help create and sustain 255 jobs across Pennsylvania.