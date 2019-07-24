Valley public transit system still in the works

SUNBURY – A public transit system in the Valley remains a possibility. We last told you a feasibility study began in May exploring the idea. The proposed system would run by buses via the Routes 11/15 corridor.

Bob Garrett, President and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, says preliminary work remains ongoing, “At this point, we’re crossing the ‘T’s’ and dotting the ‘I’s.’ Just making sure we have a strong case, because the worst thing that could happen is we build this thing and no one comes. We want to make sure that we’re putting together a system that people not only will want, but will actually use.”

Chamber officials are working with officials from the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way on the study that’s expected to take about six months. At that point, they’ll propose the idea to PennDOT to ask for possible funding.

Garrett says the Valley can use a public transit system, “Living in a rural area, there’s some things you give up, but you gain a lot as well. You should not give up the ability to get from one place to the other. You just need to have the choices, and the mobile choices, as we call them, to make that happen.”

If chamber and United Way officials receive the needed funding, a 36-month pilot of the transit system would be in place by 2021.