Peaceful local ‘Justice’ demonstration Monday in Shamokin

SHAMOKIN – Another day of protesting over the death of George Floyd continues in the Valley, this time in Shamokin. A witness says about 25-30 people gathered by the Shamokin Dunkin Donuts. Demonstrations were peaceful with horns honking as people drove by. About two city police officers were on scene keeping watch.

Sunday, three protests took place around the Valley, in Lewisburg, Milton and Selinsgrove. Protests continue nationwide after Floyd’s death last week in Minneapolis, after a confrontation with a white police officer.