Valley officers launching ‘If you Feel Different, You Drive Different’ for Halloween weekend

SUNBURY – Police across Northumberland County and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are encouraging designated drivers this Halloween weekend. Both organizations are teaming up for a ‘If You Feel Different, You Drive Different’ initiative.

Sunbury Police officer Terry Ketchem says if your Halloween leads you to being under the influence of any drugs or alcohol, be sure to line up a designated driver. He says even something as simple as an over-the-counter cold medication can impair your driving, and if you’re caught, you can be arrested for a DUI.

Anyone who sees an impaired driver throughout the weekend is asked to call 911.