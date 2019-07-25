Valley musician Steve Mitchell dies at 74

MILTON – A well-accomplished Valley musician has died. The family of Steve Mitchell tells WKOK he died early Thursday morning at Milton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. He was 74. Mitchell recently underwent spinal surgery and has been in recovery since then. Mitchell’s family says his attitude was “wonderful” throughout.

Mitchell was a Grammy Award-winning drummer and was among the most coveted drummers on the west coast for more than 30 years. Mitchell is also known for being one of Jim Henson’s inspirations for the Muppet “Animal.” Last year, a benefit concert was held to raise funds for growing medical expenses, which his family said really helped him.