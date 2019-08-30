 Valley murder case on hold as state weighs ending death penalty

SUNBURY – A homicide case involving accused killer Jose Colon has been delayed, awaiting a ruling on the future of the death penalty in Pennsylvania.

The Daily Item reports Colon’s case has been delayed 60 days. The case is pending next month’s results of a State Supreme Court hearing involving the death penalty in the state. The Daily Item says the delay was granted Thursday by Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor during a brief hearing.

The State Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on the matter September 11. The commonwealth charged the 43-year-old Shamokin man with 65 criminal counts from two cases related to the killing of 23-year-old Kasandra Ortiz in February 2018.