Valley Moms group to sponsor blood drive Friday

Wear Orange event hosted by Chapter of Moms Demand Action

SUNBURY— The Central Susquehanna Valley chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gunsense in American plans to hold a blood drive in Sunbury this Friday. The Red Cross bloodmobile takes place on National Gun Violence Awareness Day, this Friday, 1-6pm at Zion Lutheran Church, Sunbury.

The local Moms group is using the blood drive as their way to participate in the Wear Orange day of action in the US. The group say the idea of holding a blood drive was inspired by a John Hopkins study that indicated that gunshot victims need more blood than any other trauma victim. The blood drive will take place at Zion Lutheran Church, 15 South 5th Street in Sunbury, from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.