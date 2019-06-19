Valley life-coach offering services to Wood-Mode employees

KREAMER – More free services are being offered to displaced Wood-Mode employees. Diane Weller, who owns her own life-coaching business, is offering free and low-fee services.

Among free services being offered by Weller are three job coaching sessions, “That is going to focus on the transition and change that these folks are going through, specifically, helping them to overcome obstacles, making clearer decisions, and building confidence.”

Weller says the free sessions can be done in person or by phone. For very low fees, Weller is also offering a job transition package, “A little bit more going into the career transformation package. Also, I ask to follow me on my Facebook page. I am looking to do a free teleconference in the near future.”

Weller also says she can relate to those laid-off by Wood-Mode, having been at an employer for more than two decades, “Before founding my business, I was with my last employer for 24 (years) and I understand. It really becomes your life, your family, and these individuals are hurting.”

You can hear more from Weller on the WKOK Podcast page, or visit WKOK on Apple Podcasts or Google Play and subscribe.