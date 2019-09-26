Valley lawmakers react to release of President Trump’s memo

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Valley U.S. Republican lawmakers reacted to the memorandum released Wednesday on President Donald Trump’s phone call with Ukraine’s President. U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA), in a statement, says the memo revealed ‘no quid pro quo.’ He says the conversation related to the alleged Ukrainian corruption and Vice President Biden’s son was inappropriate, but not an impeachable offense.

See all lawmakers’ full statements below. Democratic U.S. Senator Bob Casey hosted a conference call, calling for the president’s impeachment, and we’ll have that story in future newscasts.

U.S. Senator Pat Toomey full statement:

“The memorandum released by the White House today reveals no quid pro quo. While the conversation reported in the memorandum relating to alleged Ukrainian corruption and Vice President Biden’s son was inappropriate, it does not rise to the level of an impeachable offense.”

U.S. Congressman Fred Keller full statement:

“The transcript released today by the White House proves that the Democrats’ baseless impeachment inquiry is based on the Democrats’ standard operating procedure since Nancy Pelosi became Speaker: Ready. Fire. Aim. The transcript clearly shows that nothing worthy of impeachment occurred, but it does prove that Speaker Nancy Pelosi has completely lost control of her conference. The radical socialists in her party have the reins, and as long as they continue to push the House toward a baseless impeachment of our duly elected President, the American people will suffer.”

U.S. Congressman Dan Meuser full statement:

“After reading the transcript from President Trump’s call with President Zelensky, it’s clear that there was no quid pro quo and that it was reasonable for them to discuss the potential corruption that may have transpired between the former Vice President and Ukraine.

“The Democrats believe this justifies impeachment. I do not agree and I’m quite sure any reasonable American, Republican or Democrat, does not agree either.

“Speaker Pelosi is again acting in political interests instead of in the public’s best interest. There is obviously no justification for impeachment. No high crime or misdemeanor was committed by the President. If there should be any inquiries, it should be surrounding the potential corruption mentioned in the transcript involving the former Vice President. This seems to be conveniently dismissed.”