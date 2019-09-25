Valley lawmakers have mixed reactions to impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON, D.C. – US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi okayed a congressional impeachment inquiry Tuesday and U.S. Congressman Fred Keller (R-12th, Kreamer) released a statement, saying the inquiry is another ‘example of Democrats continue to ‘delegitimize our duly elected President.’ He called the effort part of a charade.

Meantime, fellow U.S. Congressman Dan Meuser (R-9th, Dallas) shared similar remarks, saying Democrats are now focused on trying to unlawfully remove (Trump) from office. He called the move a ‘farce’ and a Constitutional embarrassment for our country.

On Twitter, Democratic U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) says the Trump Administration needs to handover the full whistleblower complaint. He says anything less in unacceptable. You can read the lawmaker’s full statements at WKOK.com.

See their full statements below.

Congressman Fred Keller full statement:

“Engaging in an ‘impeachment inquiry’ is code word for continuing the type of costly investigations that have led this nation down an empty rabbit hole time and again. Ever since the 2016 election results came in, Democrats and never-Trumpers have been determined at any cost to delegitimize our duly elected President. Enough is enough. The American people are tired of this charade. It’s time for Congress to focus on real action on legislation that would benefit the American people.”

Congressman Meuser full statement:

“Speaker Pelosi’s impeachment inquiry announcement confirms what we have known all along: since Democrats were unable to defeat President Trump in a lawfully conducted election, they are now focused on trying to unlawfully remove him from office.

“After harassing the President through countless investigations that began before he was elected related to tax returns, Russian collusion, obstruction of justice, and hotel business operations – none of which were based in fact and costing tens of millions of taxpayer dollars – one would think that Democrat leadership would move on to matters of actual importance. Democrat leadership has, however, chosen to focus on creating a far-fetched scandal related to a phone call with a foreign government leader. They are moving forward with an impeachment inquiry based on a transcript they have not read, one that the President is releasing tomorrow, and without the questionable whistleblower report.

“This farce, which chooses to push a presumption of guilt where evidence is nonexistent, is nothing short of a Constitutional embarrassment for our country.

“As the Representative of Pennsylvania’s Ninth Congressional District, I remain focused on the issues that matter to the people I work for – lowering prescription drug and health care costs, protecting our country’s borders, and growing our economy through job creation, revitalization, and international trade deals like the USMCA. All of these issues are areas where the President is providing real leadership by aiming to correct the shortcomings of the past.

“We in Congress are supposed to work every day to make things better for our constituents and to put the public ahead of politics. It is up to the public to choose Representatives that conduct themselves in this manner.”