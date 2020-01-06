Valley lawmaker David Rowe favors the judicial election reform

HARRISBURG – One of the Republican state lawmakers from the Valley does not favor the minimum wage compromise pending in Harrisburg but he does favor the state judicial election reform.

State representative David Rowe (R-85th, Lewisburg) of the 85th District appeared On the Mark Friday morning. He talked about his support of judicial district reform, “The intent is to reform the judiciary by breaking the Supreme Court into seven districts instead of just seven at large seats.” He said if the change is approved, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh would not have their stranglehold on the state’s Supreme, Superior and Commonwealth Courts.

As for a GOP approved compromise to raise the state’s minimum wage, he says, ‘no,’ “Any minimum wage hike hurts the smallest businesses. Obviously everybody wants to make more money and there’s nothing wrong with that but the true minimum wage is zero.” He says that’s what happens when you don’t have a job, because of increases in the minimum wage.

Rep. Rowe says he knows that minimum wage increases hurt small businesses the most; he says it suppresses other wage increases, hurting other workers. The ‘minimum wage compromise’ involves the governor lifting raise the overtime threshold.

