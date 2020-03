UNDATED – ‘The show must go on’ for high school musicals in the Valley this weekend, despite coronavirus concerns.

Bloomsburg High School presents ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’ tonight and Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 1pm and 7:30 p.m.

Warrior Run has ‘Oliver’ tonight, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Muncy has ‘Mamma Mia!’ tonight and Friday at 7 p.m., and Saturday at 630 p.m.