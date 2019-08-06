Valley firefighter released after fight w/ Legionnaires Disease

ELYSBURG – A local firefighter was released from Geisinger Monday after battling Legionnaires’ disease. According to media reports, 30-year-old Andrew Jones of Elysburg was taken off a ventilator Friday and left the hospital Monday.

His sister Emily Tuttle says the family was relieved Jones was improving, but he is still working his way back to being his old self. Jones works in the security department at Danville State Hospital, and Tuttle says he would be off work for weeks, maybe even months.

Fellow firefighters, friends and family are raising money for Jones, whose medical insurance did not completely cover the costs of his care. A fundraising event, which includes a chicken dinner, entertainment and basket raffles, will be held Saturday, September 7 from 2-8 p.m. at the Elysburg Fire Department on East Mill Street.