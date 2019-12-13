Valley farm one of 29 added to farmland preservation program

HARRISBURG – A Valley farm is one of 29 farms added to the state’s nation-leading farmland preservation program. In a release, the PA Agricultural Land Preservation Board announced The John R. and Jean Sensenig Farm in Northumberland County was of one of the farms preserved. It is a 154-crop and livestock operation.

The state says the 30 farms saved were from 16 counties, and over 2,400 acres of land was preserved. The state says it ended the year by preserving 209 farms, which is over 17,000 acres of land – that’s the highest number of farms in a decade.