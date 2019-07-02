Valley couple hit by Craigslist scammer

DORNSIFE— The Northumberland County D-A says a Valley couple nearly fell victim to a Craigslist scam. The couple from Dornsife were attempting to sell a motorcycle on Craigslist when a woman from Massachusetts who called herself Wendy Butler, showed interest in purchasing the motorcycle.

As communication continued, Butler then sent the couple $3,000 through FedEx for the agreed purchase price, along with instructions to the couple to pay an additional $3,000 payment to movers upon contact.

After the couple insisted Butler come and meet them to properly transfer the title of the motorcycle over Butler stopped all communications. The couple then contacted law enforcement. The Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz told us, in a successful scam, the $3,000 additional payment was to be paid to the mover before physically appearing to take the motorcycle.

District Attorney Tony Matulewicz warns the public that Craigslist scams are common, and the best approach when buying or selling on Craigslist is to verify buyers identity make the transaction in person.